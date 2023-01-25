Palm Desert’s Desirae Krawczyk exits Australian Open in semifinals
In her quest to win every Grand Slam title, (3)Desirae Krawczyk and her partner Neal Skupski fall short at the Australian Open losing to Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna in the semifinals.
The former Aztec lost the first set in a tie-break, but would rally back to even the match at a set apiece. The 10-point tiebreak favored Mirza/Bopanna, who had 27 winners in the match.
In 2021, Krawczyk won a mixed doubles title at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Krawczyk achieved a career-high doubles ranking, 10, in July, 2022 and has won seven titles on the WTA Tour.