Rep. Raul Ruiz honors fallen RSO deputies on House floor

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz honored two Riverside County Sheriff's deputies who were killed in the line of duty just 15 days apart from each other.

"I ask everyone present on the house floor today to join me in a moment of silence for Calhoun and Cordero, for officers who have sacrificed themselves for our safety," Ruiz said.

Ruiz called for a moment of silence today on the House floor.

On December 29, Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. He'd been with the agency since 2014 and was recently moved to motorcycle enforcement.

Donate to the family of Deputy Cordero

On January 13, Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot and killed near Lake Elsinore while responding to a domestic call. He had been with the department for less than a year.

Donate to the family of Deputy Calhoun