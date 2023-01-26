73-year-old Coachella Valley man reported missing; Last seen in Tucson, AZ

A 73-year-old Coachella Valley resident has been reported missing. He was last heard from in Tucson, Arizona.

William Mackin is a resident of the community of Snow Creek, near Cabazon.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 208 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

According to his partner, he has memory loss and hasn't taken his medication since Wednesday morning.

He was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevy Equinox in the Tuscon, Arizona area.

His partner said he last heard from Mackin at around 10:00 a.m. when he was leaving Tuscon to come back to the Coachella Valley.

If you have any information on Mackin's whereabouts, call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department - Cabazon station at 951-922-7100 or (760) 836-3215.