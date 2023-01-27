Local, state, & national officials react to Tyre Nichols’ beating video

Local, state, and national leaders are reacting to the graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers.

The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bumped and celebrated their actions.

Watch the uncut version of the video clip here (Released by City of Memphis)

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept:

"Today, the Memphis Police Department released body-worn camera video of the arrest and beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. We want to extend our condolences to the Nichols family. We also share the anger and outrage that many across our nation are feeling after watching the disturbing images. The five officers involved have been fired and arrested. We support the quick action taken by the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna

"Due to the irreprehensible actions of five former law enforcement officers, an inexcusable tragedy transpired in Memphis, Tennessee, that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. No words can ease the pain of the Nichols’ family during this difficult time. I stand with you in anger and frustration in watching the video footage.



I want the County of Los Angeles residents to know we are here to protect everyone."

Governor Gavin Newsom:

Tyre Nichols should be alive today. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.



Today, we are a country in mourning, and must continue our work nationwide to push reforms to prevent excessive use of force and save lives. pic.twitter.com/75sZGmGrH6 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 28, 2023

President Joe Biden

Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.



My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest.



I spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father. Nothing can bring Mr. Nichols back to his family and the Memphis community. But Mr. and Mrs. Wells, Mr. Nichols’ son, and his whole family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.



We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When Senate Republicans blocked that bill, I signed an executive order that mandated stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy