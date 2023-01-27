Local, state, & national officials react to Tyre Nichols’ beating video
Local, state, and national leaders are reacting to the graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis police officers.
The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bumped and celebrated their actions.
Watch the uncut version of the video clip here (Released by City of Memphis)
- The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept:
"Today, the Memphis Police Department released body-worn camera video of the arrest and beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. We want to extend our condolences to the Nichols family. We also share the anger and outrage that many across our nation are feeling after watching the disturbing images. The five officers involved have been fired and arrested. We support the quick action taken by the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office."
- Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna
"Due to the irreprehensible actions of five former law enforcement officers, an inexcusable tragedy transpired in Memphis, Tennessee, that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. No words can ease the pain of the Nichols’ family during this difficult time. I stand with you in anger and frustration in watching the video footage.
I want the County of Los Angeles residents to know we are here to protect everyone."
- Governor Gavin Newsom:
Tyre Nichols should be alive today. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 28, 2023
Today, we are a country in mourning, and must continue our work nationwide to push reforms to prevent excessive use of force and save lives.
- President Joe Biden
Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.
My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest.
I spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father. Nothing can bring Mr. Nichols back to his family and the Memphis community. But Mr. and Mrs. Wells, Mr. Nichols’ son, and his whole family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.
We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When Senate Republicans blocked that bill, I signed an executive order that mandated stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level
- Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
"The City of Memphis has now released the video documenting the tragic murder of Tyre Nichols. I know the Shelby County community, and the nation, are feeling both the outrage and the deep pain that comes with witnessing these acts of violence.
We know the family and community are in mourning. And we recognize and understand the right to public protest, but both we and Tyre’s family ask that any demonstrations in response to the video be peaceful.
The video was released because it was important to the community and to Tyre’s family, as they want the world to be their witness and feel their pain. But as we witness the tragic end of Tyre’s life, I also urge you to remember Tyre Nichols as his family does: with his big smile, skateboarding, and being a loving family member.
The release was delayed because it was important to make sure witnesses spoke first from their memory and nothing else. As D.A., I have always sought to balance out the rightful demands of the community with protecting the integrity of our investigation and prosecution.
It’s my hope that this tragedy can lead to a broader conversation on police reform. Memphis has a number of local community groups and I urge you to support them in their social justice efforts. We also commit to partnering with them and doing whatever we can with our resources to help our community heal.
While nothing we do can bring Tyre back, we promise you that we are doing all we can to ensure that Tyre’s family, and our city of Memphis, see justice for Tyre Nichols."