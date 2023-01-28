Stanford routs Cal 75-46 for 4th straight win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over California on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Isa Silva’s 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the second half with 19-7 run, capped by Michael Jones’ 3-pointer, and led 55-31 with 11:09 remaining. Ingram also had one of his two dunks during the stretch.

The Cardinal’s largest lead was 37 points with 2:42 to play.

Raynaud and Ingram were a combined 12 of 21 from the field. The 7-foot-1 Raynaud also grabbed nine rebounds and had a career-high four steals and Ingram hit two 3-pointers. Brandon Angel added nine points and eight rebounds for Stanford (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12).

Sam Alajiki scored 13 points to lead Cal (3-18, 2-18 Pac-12).

Joel Brown and Kuany Kuany each made a 3-pointer early in the first half, but the Bears then went on to shoot 4 of 23 from the field and finished 6-of-29 (21%) shooting in the first half.

Stanford wore replica jerseys from 1998 to honor the 25th anniversary of the Final Four squad that won 30 games.

Cal plays at Colorado on Thursday while Stanford is at Utah.

