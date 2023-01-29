Skip to Content
73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday

73-year-old Bill Mackin of Snow Creek near Cabazon has been found after he went missing Wednesday.

According to his partner, he has memory loss and had not taken his medication since the day he went missing.

Mackin's husband says Mackin was found Friday in El Paso, Texas.

A woman in a Quick Stop store noticed that Mackin seemed lost and needed help. She called the police, who helped reconnect him with his family.

Mackin's partner said he is thankful to the people who helped him out.

