Man found dead under Indio Blvd bridge; Suspicious death investigation underway

The Indio Police Department launched a "suspicious death" investigation after a man's body was found under a bridge overnight.

Police said the man was found under the Indio Boulevard bridge, just west of Clinton Street, at around 2:05 a.m. This after receiving reports of an injured man with stab wounds.

Officers found the man not breathing and in need of medical attention. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

Additional details were not available at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.