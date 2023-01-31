Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 1:25 PM

3 adults found shot to death at home in Southern California

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found shot to death at a home in inland Southern California.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Monday to the two-story house near Montclair, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

All three victims were adults and had gunshot wounds, sheriff’s spokesperson Gloria Huerta told reporters.

Huerta did not have suspect information, but she said investigators did not immediately believe it was a murder-suicide.

Investigators were still at the scene Tuesday afternoon on a cul de sac in the neighborhood about 30 miles (48 km) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content