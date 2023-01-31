Felon arrested, two other subjects flee, after standoff in Coachella

A convicted felon was arrested, but two other subjects managed to flee, during a standoff in a Coachella neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept., the incident started at around 1:12 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a residence in the 50100 block of Balboa Street to assist Child Protective Services with a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, there was a black Jeep Cherokee parked in the driveway and three people walked away from the vehicle. Deputies recognized one of the three as a convicted felon. All the subjects then ran into the residence, according to the agency.

Deputies checked the vehicle and reported finding two firearms inside. Deputies then surrounded the residences, sparking the standoff.

Our crew at the scene saw two bearcats and a bomb squad vehicle arrive at the scene.

Eventually, the convicted felon came out of the residents and was detained without incident.

The Sheriff's Dept added that deputies attempted to call the other two subjects out of the residence, but when they made entry they learned that the two subjects had fled through the rear of the residence.

Our crew saw the bearcats vehicles leave the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The felon will be booked into a county jail on weapons charges, the agency added.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.