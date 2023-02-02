Taste of Jalisco brings traditions of the Mexican city to Cathedral City

Taste of Jalisco is kicking off its annual festival on Friday bringing food, rides, vendors, and music to Cathedral City for a celebration.

The festival is happening from February 3 to February 5. Here is the lineup:

Friday, February 3: Outlaw Mariachi and Nacho Bustillos

Saturday, February 4: Control with Special Guest ShoBoy and Dreaming of You Selena

Sunday, February 5: Corazon de Mana

Other performances include Cathedral City High School Ballet Folklorico, Las Tias son de Mexico, and more.

There will be carnival rides and games, food vendors, tequila tastings, and a car show.

Parking is free, and it is recommended you park in the structure.

Tickets start at $10 which gives you access to most of the festival.