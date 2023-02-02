Skip to Content
News
By
February 2, 2023 7:24 AM
Published 5:44 AM

Taste of Jalisco brings traditions of the Mexican city to Cathedral City

Taste of Jalisco is kicking off its annual festival on Friday bringing food, rides, vendors, and music to Cathedral City for a celebration.

The festival is happening from February 3 to February 5. Here is the lineup:

  • Friday, February 3: Outlaw Mariachi and Nacho Bustillos
  • Saturday, February 4: Control with Special Guest ShoBoy and Dreaming of You Selena
  • Sunday, February 5: Corazon de Mana
  • Other performances include Cathedral City High School Ballet Folklorico, Las Tias son de Mexico, and more.

There will be carnival rides and games, food vendors, tequila tastings, and a car show.

Parking is free, and it is recommended you park in the structure.

Tickets start at $10 which gives you access to most of the festival.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content