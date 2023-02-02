Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Palm Springs

A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a suspected DUI driver Wednesday night in Palm Springs.

The vehicle vs pedestrian crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tahquitz Canyon and Sunrise Way.

The woman, a Palm Springs resident, was found by officers unresponsive in the roadway. She remains in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old from Palm Springs, was contacted at the scene and showed "objective symptoms of being under the influence," police said.

The man was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he is being held on $50,000 bail.

The driver faces a charge of suspicion of DUI.

Police ask that if you were a witness or have any additional information, contact the PSPD Traffic Division, at 760-323-8125.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers, at 760-347-7867.