Desi Foundation Run/Walk 4 Kids aiming to raise $50,000

The Coachella Valley nonprofit called Desi Foundation is hoping to raise funds to be able to continue helping families who have children with cancer.

This is the 5th year the foundation is hosting the 5k run/walk at Rancho Mirage Community Park.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the 5k starts at 8 a.m.

There will be a kid's zone, vendors, food, DJ, and raffle prizes.

The Desi Foundation was founded in 2013 after a girl named Desirae Ava Grace Cechin was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Cancer when she was four years old.

She, unfortunately, lost her battle but because of the pain she went through, her loved ones wanted to honor her legacy and make a difference in the pediatric cancer world in Desi's name.

The Desi Foundation is helping 30 Coachella Valley families now with their battle.

Some of the things the foundation helps with are paying bills, offering emotional support, and well as helping with other resources.

To continue the work, it hopes people will join in the run/walk to raise funds as well as awareness of pediatric cancer to help find a cure.

You can also donate to the cause online.