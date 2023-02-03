Food, music & tequila! Kicking off the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival in Cathedral City

Cathedral City kicked off its first night of the 7th Annual “Taste of Jalisco” Festival.

Food, music, shopping and of course, tequila!

"Tequila, Jalisco Mexico is our sister city started in 1996. So this is the 26th year of that partnership and we're really excited to celebrate that culture and bring out so many people for all this fun that we have here this weekend," said Ryan Hunt, Communication & Events Manager for Cathedral City.

People of all ages came to join in on all of the fun by playing carnival games and eating funnel cakes.

Many other did some shopping where local vendors lined the street.

But for the food and music, people made their way to the "Fiesta Zone" to really get the party started.

There's a beer garden, tequila tasting, a variety of food trucks and of course, dancing!

Outlaw Mariachi took the stage on the first night at the Cathedral City amphitheater before the live music moved to Agua Caliente for a performance by Nacho Bustillos.

The event is open to the public. Parking is free, as well as admission to the festival’s Carnival area and artisan vendor market.

Carnival rides, admission to the Fiesta Zone Amphitheater and Saturday evening’s headline concert require additional tickets or entry fees.

The festival is produced by Soundskilz, Inc and proudly sponsored by Agua Caliente Casinos, Casamigos Tequila, Estrella Jalisco, and Cathedral City.

Festival Hours: