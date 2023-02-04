Black History Month events in Palm Springs

The 7th Annual Black History Month Cultural Appreciation Fashion Music & Art Extravaganza will be Aneka Brown's last year producing the event.

At the event, there was a big reveal of a Marconi-designed piece of artwork of Sammy Davis Jr. "Seven is the number of completion, and I feel comfortable walking away and leaving the legacy and opening it up something different," says Brown. Brown's something different is working with a committee to get Sammy Davis Jr. a star on the Walk of Fame in Palm Springs. If you want to help her and her team, go to her Sammy Davis Jr website.

Saturday February 4th, 12 pm - 6 pm 2023 at 1386 S Driftwood in Palm Springs.

"This event has been a Labor of Love," says Aneka Brown. "Educating the community with regards to Black History aka American History."

WE ARE AN ALL-INCLUSIVE EVENT EVERYONE IS WELCOME.

The event is free to attend. Here’s a run down of the day's event.

If you would like to unlock some of the extra benefits, there are VIP tickets you can purchase online.

VIP TICKETS INCLUDE - African American Owned Winery & Vineyard Tasting sponsored by Tony L. Cochran Paul Lopez-Cochran AMP Sports Lounge- An individual charcuterie tray - VIP Tote Bag filled w/over $75 worth of goodies

12:00 - 2:50 Live Entertainment including local phenoms Tommy Dodson, Dion Khan, Ava, PS Indians Youth Cheerleaders & more

1:00 - 5:00 - A Loop of the 1619 Project will be shown is the watching station.

3:00 - 4:00 Panel Discuss “Race, Stereotypes & Existing in a Professional Work Space Where People Have Preconceived Notions About Who We are as Individuals.

4:00 - 5:00 Live Music

Various local vendors, including Aneka Brown Designs, Several different Youth Artists, DAP, Wholly Smoke BBQ, Sweet & Precious Thangs Desserts & more, open at 12:00 & will be open for the entire event.

Palm Springs Black History Committee Annual Awards Gala will be held on February 4, 2023.

The Awards Gala is The Palm Springs Black History Committees way of recognizing those individuals, groups, and local and corporate businesses who have allied or contributed to the success and achievements of African Americans and our society.

Palm Springs Hilton, 400 East Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262.

Doors Open & Social Hour at 5:30 PM

Dinner & Awards at 7:00 PM