Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 7:31 PM

Long Beach State beats UC Irvine in OT for 6th straight win

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 28 points and Aboubacar Traore had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime to lead Long Beach State over UC Irvine 93-88 on Saturday night.

Tsohonis had five rebounds and five assists for the Beach (14-10, 8-4 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 16 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore scored 16 on 6-of-12 shooting.

The Anteaters (15-8, 8-3) were led by Dawson Baker with 23 points and four steals. DJ Davis added 19 points and Devin Tillis pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Long Beach State hosts UC Santa Barbara, while UC Irvine hosts Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content