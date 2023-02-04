Moffitt scores 30; Idaho beats Sacramento State 82-76 in OT

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 82-76 in overtime on Saturday night.

Moffitt shot 13 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Isaac Jones scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Smith finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

Cameron Wilbon finished with 16 points for the Hornets (12-12, 5-6). Callum McRae added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Idaho plays Saturday against Eastern Washington at home, while Sacramento State visits Northern Arizona on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.