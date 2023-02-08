Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:10 AM

Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio

Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio.

The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m. 

The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says the pedestrian died at the scene. 

Freeway traffic was diverted onto State Highway 86 until 3:00 a.m. 

Details on the driver were not announced.

A number of pedestrians have died along that short stretch of the interstate while trying to cross between nearby homeless camps and nearby casino properties.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content