Three hot air balloons land near I-10, expert reacts

Three hot air balloons made close landings near the Interstate 10 freeway at the Monroe exit in Indio Wednesday evening.

Andy Nord saw the hot air balloons landing near the freeway while he was driving. All three hot air balloons landed in empty dirt lots. No injuries were reported.

"I couldn't believe that balloon was that low because everyone was stopping or breaking to watch the balloon and I was worried we're gonna get hit," said Nord. "[One of the hot air balloons] skidded a couple of times and they tipped over. And I could hear someone screaming. And then a balloon pickup with staff drove over there quickly, and two guys got out and ran to the basket to help them out... "My big question is there must be some kind of a code or rule for the balloon distance from the freeway because that was definitely not safe."

One hot air balloon pilot says otherwise. Owner of Magical Adventure Balloon Rides in Temecula, Denni Barret, shared the following statement:

Based solely on your video, it seems the balloons were operated safely and landed in appropriate landing areas. Looking at the balloon over the freeway, the balloon was likely on approach to landing in a field north of the 10 freeway. (Ever see an airplane over the 405 before landing at LAX?). Using the speed that the balloon was traveling over the 10 FWY, and the fact that the other balloon shown was not fully deflated, I doubt there was a hard landing at all. I suspect the basket was intentionally tipped over after landing so that a passenger could more easily exit the basket. Sometimes we do this so that a less mobile person does not have to climb over the side of a 4ft 6in wall. You will need to interview the pilot or passengers to be sure, but my guess is there is nothing to see or be worried about here. Personally, I'd travel to Temecula wine country to take a balloon ride because the scenery is alot different than the 10 FWY and urban Indio, but that's just me." Denni Barret, Owner of Magical Adventure Balloon Rides

News Channel 3 reached out to local hot air balloon companies asking about the landings. So far the owner of Balloons Above, Wil LaPointe, said none of his balloons were out flying Wednesday.

A hot air balloon guide from the Federal Aviation Administration, says, "When a landing site is being considered, consideration should be given to the site’s suitability."

"I'm surprised there was not a wreck on the freeway with all the vehicles watching the balloon and hitting the brakes," said Nord.