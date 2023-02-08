Tim Esser discusses 2023 Tour de Palm Springs

This Saturday, the 25th annual Tour de Palm Springs will be taking place throughout the Coachella Valley.

The event has raised millions of dollars for local charities since it began in 1999.

News Channel 3 spoke with founder Tim Esser, who says the event will feature thousands of cyclists from all over the nation.

Registration and Vendor Expo: February 10 & 11

Location: Downtown Palm Springs – South Palm Canyon Drive between Tahquitz and Baristo

Entertainment: Over 20 band concerts will occur throughout the event and rest areas

Start & Finish Line: Experience one of the most famous and festive send off and finishes in America – Location of Start/Finish is approximately at 134 E. Tahquitz.

Route Support: Over 20 vehicles will support cyclists along the routes

Communication: 25 RACES HAM radio operators will be standing by for cyclist support

Rest Stops: 3 lunch stops and 2 snack stops and 4 water stops will be available along the routes. NOTE: Lunch/Rest Stop for the 34 & 25 mile routes has changed.

Sag Foods: include hot pasta, burritos, wings, pizza, and pb&js.

Volunteers: Over 2,500 volunteers will pour their hearts out to give cyclists a wonderful experience!