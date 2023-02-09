Podziemski leads Santa Clara over San Diego 80-75

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points and Santa Clara beat San Diego 80-75 on Thursday night.

Podziemski added nine rebounds for the Broncos (18-8, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart added 19 points and five steals. Keshawn Justice recorded 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.

Marcellus Earlington finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Toreros (11-15, 4-8). Deuce Turner pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 12 points.

Podziemski scored 13 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into the break trailing 40-31. Justice scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Santa Clara to a five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount and San Diego visits Pacific.

