Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV 82-71 Saturday for its third straight win and seventh in eight games.

The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried the Runnin’ Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half, to sweep the season series and top UNLV the fifth straight time. Keshad Johnson scored 11 of his 14 points in the game’s first 6 1/2 minutes and Nathan Mensah had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Elijah Harkless scored 24 for UNLV (16-9, 5-8) before fouling out with 2:05 to go. Keshon Gilbert added 19 for the Runnin’ Rebels, who didn’t get their first assist until two minutes into the second half.

SDSU led by 23 points with 7:45 to play before the Rebels cut the gap. The Aztecs made 12 of 28 3-pointers overall and 7 of 19 in the first 20 minutes, when they dominated from the opening tip and led 43-23 at halftime.

SDSU opened the game with alley-oop slam dunks by Mensah and Johnson, with Lamont Butler assisting on both, and then began raining 3s on the Runnin’ Rebels.

Seiko and Micah Parrish opened the 14-0 run with 3-pointers before the Aztecs showed a strong inside game with three straight slam dunks by Butler, Mensah — who converted a 3-point play — and Bradley to take a 30-11 lead.

Johnson’s early points included a 3-pointer and a steal, after which he went coast-to-coast for a layup. Seiko had three 3-pointers in each half.

UNLV: The Runnin’ Rebels, who lost 76-67 at home to SDSU on Dec. 31, didn’t have an assist in the first half.

San Diego State: The Aztecs should solidify their spot in The Associated Press Top 25 after winning 63-61 at Utah State on Wednesday night and then easily handling UNLV. SDSU held on against Utah State after blowing most of a 16-point halftime lead.

UNLV: Hosts San Jose State on Tuesday night.

San Diego State: At Fresno State on Wednesday night.

