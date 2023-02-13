Neighborhood Hero: woman spends retirement helping others going through a rough time

A local woman has dedicated her retirement to volunteering at several organizations across the Coachella Valley.

Nancy Swanland is a volunteer at Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC), the Hanson House in Palm Springs, as well as being part of the board of three different non-profits and churches.

Most of her time is spent between the hospital and Hanson House which is just across the street from DRMC.

The Hanson House is a "home away from home" for the loved ones of critically ill and injured hospital patients. Swanland helps make the temporary home feel as comfortable as possible for those staying over.

Swanland said she really enjoys making a difference in people's lives. For the last five years, she's also volunteered in the NICU at DRMC.

She recounts one of her most heartwarming experiences being whenever there are parents meeting the baby they will adopt for the first time.

“They’re crying. I’m crying. The nurses are crying," she recounts. "That’s an amazing moment.”

Swanland retired in 2007 and said she can either sit and home and do nothing, or interact with others to help make a difference in people's lives.

