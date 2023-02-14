Gusty winds, rain didn’t put a damper on Valentine’s Day celebrations

Windy conditions and some rain made it's way through the Valley on Tuesday, but it didn't stop people from celebrating the day of love.

Restaurants on El Paseo were forced to adapt to the winter weather. Several places closed their up outdoor seating and patios, as people opted to eat inside for their Valentine’s Day dinners.

“Just taking advantage of the weather and the sunshine, but not today," said Bonnie Miller, who's visiting from Washington D.C.

Bonnie and her husband, Tom, say they saw the brunt of the winds firsthand.

“It was as bad as I've seen. There was a lot of sand that was kicked up," Tom explained.

However, they said the gusty weather wouldn’t stop them from enjoying the night together.

“It's no big deal. You know, we'll have a nice dinner inside. We liked this restaurant a lot. And we've been here before. And so we're cool," Tom said.

However, it wasn’t just gusty winds that came on Tuesday. The weather took a big turn when rain started to come down.

It forced restaurants like Pacifica on El Paseo to shift operations on one of their busiest nights.

“We did have to close our outside patio on the backside," said bartender Ivan Murray. "We don't want tables, patio chairs, linen flying everywhere. It's just a precaution just for people’s safety.”

Murray said the patio was going to remain open until the rain came in.

Pacifica welcomed a full house with around 500 reservations, but says even the rain couldn't put a damper on their accommodations for the night.

“Actually, it didn't change the reservations quite as much as we thought," Murray explained. "But we're able to accommodate everybody that had reservations. Which is great.”

