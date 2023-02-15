Skip to Content
Collum’s 23 lead CSU Bakersfield past Cal Poly 70-62

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Antavion Collum scored 23 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Cal Poly 70-62 on Wednesday.

Collum also contributed six rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-16, 6-9 Big West Conference). Marvin McGhee scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Cameron Smith recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Chance Hunter led the Mustangs (7-20, 1-14) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Cal Poly also got 11 points from Camren Pierce. The loss is the 14th straight for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

