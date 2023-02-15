News Channel 3 Exclusive: Surviving the Night

A prominent Coachella Valley business owner is grateful to be alive after he recently crashed his dirt bike in Morongo Valley and could not be found for more than a day.

"I just praise God for making the best out of a terrible situation," Nate Otto told Peter Daut.

Otto said he was practicing Motocross on his dirt bike in late December when he suddenly lost control and "ended up doing a front flip into a thicket."

The 56-year-old found and president of solar company Hot Purple Energy suffered a contusion that affected his spinal cord, limiting his ability to move. For 30 hours, with no food or water, he remained fully alert, pinned beneath his bike under the bushes.

Dozens of search and rescue team members, deputies and volunteers scoured the area for more than a day trying to find Otto, but to no avail.

After the sun went down the second night, an exhausted and dehydrated Otto began to think he was going to die in the remote desert. So he said one more prayer and closed his eyes. Just 20 minutes later, he was found by a volunteer. "I yelled, 'Stop!' and he goes, 'I gotcha! I gotcha!' and that was one of the best sounds I've heard in my lifetime," Otto said.

