today at 5:56 PM
Published 5:15 PM

One dead, three injured after shooting at El Paso mall

One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Dept confirmed.

Our sister station KVIA in El Paso reports that at least two people have been hospitalized in critical condition.

The El Paso Police Department's most recent tweet at 4:47 p.m. informed residents that the scene is still active.

"Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area," EPPD said in a tweet.

Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Dept. confirmed that one person is in custody and another person is possibly outstanding.

Gomez said they believe the scene is secure, officers continue to search through the mall.

There was no word on a possible motive, Gomez told reporters at a briefing.

The mall is located right next to a Walmart where a gunman killed 23 people and injured another 22 in one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in modern US history

