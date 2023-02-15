PSUSD continues Black History Month celebrations

In honor of Black History Month students at James Workman Middle School took part in an interactive presentation Tuesday.

Students filled the multipurpose room at the middle school for a presentation by PSUSD teacher, Joi Cox and Diversity and Racial Equity Specialist Jarvis Williams.

Cox spoke to students about the stories she said her "Big Mama" told her growing up.

“Unfortunately too many students, teachers, and a lot of people don’t know our history, so I feel it’s very important to educate people about the good and the bad," explained Cox.

The presentation also included a lecture about the history of slavery and the many cultures of their ancestors in Africa.

“Just bringing my perspective as an African American male who is proud to be an African American male, I love to be able to share some of the rich negro spirituals that come from our culture that are really richly rooted deep in who we are," said Williams.

Students were able to learn songs and chants that Cox and Williams said are pillars of their ancestor's history.

This is just one of the many Black History Month events the district said are taking place across all schools.