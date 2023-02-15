‘We need to provide certainty’ Asm. Greg Wallis coauthors bill to protect marriage equality

Lawmakers are looking to preserve marriage equality in California, by repealing an old proposition. Just 15 years ago, Proposition 8 banned the state from recognizing same-sex marriages.

The U.S. supreme court had cleared the way for same-sex marriage statewide in 2013, but the constitutional amendment still remains.

Republican Assemblyman Greg Wallis, who represent the 47th District, told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao he will be working with his fellow lawmakers to enshrine same-sex marriage.

“Obviously, this is something that the Supreme Court has ruled on. But I think it's time for us to get the California Constitution into alignment with our Supreme Court's ruling on that," Wallis said.

The proposed amendment, called ACA 5, is an effort to repeal Prop 8 and protect marriage equality.

It was introduced by Assembly Members Scott Wiener and Evan Low.

Wallis tells us he’s backing this amendment as a co-author of this bill.

“I was set up by my constituents to represent our community, I think that's an extremely important issue for our community. So I'm happy to be a leader on that," Wallis explained. "It's something that we can support and we can work towards making sure that other members are aware and ultimately will vote in favor of the bill.”

Wallis says he believes marriage is a commitment between two people in love.

“Personally, for me, my brother in law just got married last year. I was honored to be a groomsmen in his marriage to his husband. And so I think it's something that, you know, we need to provide certainty. And just make sure that there's no questions about same sex marriage in the state of California," Wallis added.

He believes this bill will receive bi-partisan support, despite past disagreements.

Q: Do you think you've seen a shift in republican politics towards LGBTQ rights and same sex marriage?

Wallis: “I think that's something that hearts and minds have changed on over the last 15 years. And it's absolutely appropriate for us to bring this question back to the voters so that our state constitution reflects the values of all Californians.”

ACA 5 will need to pass both houses of the state legislature with a two-thirds majority. It would then be put on the ballot in the next state election in 2024.