Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians rename a local hill where native artifacts were discovered

The Agua Caliente band of Cahuilla Indians held a special re-naming today of a hill at the Thousand Palms Oasis Preserve where native artifacts were discovered.

The hill was renamed Mumawet to pay respect to tribal ancestors and traditions. Several native artifacts, including Cahuilla pottery, were recently discovered in the area many of them fully intact.

The tribal chairman says the artifacts are significant for the entire Coachella Valley.

"The artifacts that were displayed today, it was an olla, there was one intact olla. I really want to point that out. Intact, because oftentimes we find the shards of the olla, we find pieces of it, so to find an intact olla is incredibly unique and incredibly special,"

Some of the artifacts found were out on display Thursday during the renaming ceremony.

Milanovich said there are still other artifacts scattered throughout the area.

"If any hikers, any people walking those trails do come across any of these artifacts, there are certain laws that give protection to these artifacts, so we ask that if you come across these artifacts, you contact the tribe or local land owner so we can handle those and bring them back into safe keeping," said Reid Milanovich, chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.