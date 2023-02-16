CVUSD students sample the district’s possible new school lunch menu

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is getting ready to put together its school menu for next year.

Today about 30 lucky students were able to give their honest opinion on some new possible items.

The smells of hot delicious chicken fingers, quesadillas, and endless fries took over the cafeteria at Bobby Duke Middle School.

“I’m thinking, it’s really nice cuz we can try many things, it gives me a way of seeing what's good and what tastes a little off,” said Viviana Herrera, a Bobby Duke student.

Herrera is a seventh grader and is one of 30 students chosen to put on their food critics hat for a day.

She’s been tasked with tasting possible new food items that could be added to next year's cafeteria menu.

“There’s a lot of food here that I like, oh i like it, but I don't think that the other students will like it, so I try to think both ways,” said Herrera.

The chosen students visited 14 tables where vendors provided all sorts of samples.

They then got the chance to give their honest feedback.

“I put a smiley face on it so our school can have a good, nice meal”, said Herrera.

The school's nutrition department which feeds more than 15,000 students every day is trying to put more menu options that the students will enjoy.

“At the end of the day they’re the ones that eat the food and we want to make sure that we get their opinion and have a say in what we put in our menu”, said Marcus Alonzo from CVUSD’s nutrition department.

The nutrition department will then tally up the results and will strongly consider it for their menu while at the same making sure it is nutritious and healthy.

“To me that's exciting. It's like if they were part of choosing some of these items and now it's on their menu and they see it and they can tell their friends hey I was part of the show, to me that's exciting”, said Cristobal Bautisa from CVUSD nutrition department.