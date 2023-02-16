FIND Food Bank announces 2023 HungerHero Awardees

The FIND Food Bank announced its 2023 Hunger Hero awardees at its Guardian Breakfast Thursday morning.

One of them is Keith Flagler, who has been a FIND member for nearly 10 years.

The others are from the Palm Springs / California Desert Business Council which FIND says does so much from volunteering to donating funds.

“For over 16 years they have been sending volunteer groups, corporate volunteer groups to find food bank to help us pack and distribute food,” said Debbie Espinosa, FIND Food Bank CEO/President.

Omar Allievi, one of the business council members says doing this is a way to show community support.

“Of course, it is in my heart and my blood to be able to you know help out the community. So it’s amazing to be able to know that the little we do every day is to help all the people in the community,” Allievi said.

New this year at the awards were a group of panelists, all students from local schools, who spoke about how the food bank helps those student’s peers and what more can be done to get the word out — that food is available if needed.

“We’re giving them insight on ways to help us more has been really enlightening and it’s just a great opportunity,” said Laura Farrell, a Palm Desert High School student

“It was very very powerful and it really strengthen the importance of our position,” said Julian Castrejon, a Coachella Valley High School student.

FIND Food Bank has over 100 major stakeholders in the Coachella Valley who attended the breakfast. All of them helping support the food bank’s mission that no one goes hungry.