Shabazz, Roberts lead San Francisco over Pacific 76-68

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points, Tyrell Roberts added 25 and San Francisco beat Pacific 76-68 on Thursday night.

Shabazz made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws for the Dons (17-12, 6-8 West Coast Conference). Roberts hit 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers. Shabazz added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roberts had five rebounds and three steals.

Keylan Boone had 18 points to lead the Tigers (13-15, 6-7). Moe Odum and Luke Avdalovic scored 10 points apiece.

San Francisco returns to action on Feb. 23 when it hosts Portland. Pacific travels to play Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25