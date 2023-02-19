Skip to Content
Man shot and killed in Indio’s Penn West neighborhood

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Penn West neighborhood in Indio.

Deputies at the Indio Police Department received a call just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning about a man with a gunshot wound on the 83600 block of Cardinal Ave.

When deputies arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors recount fatal shooting in Indio's Penn West Neighborhood

Detectives are waiting on more details from the coroner's office.

There is no word yet on a suspect or possible motive in connection to this incident.

Anyone with details on this homicide is encouraged to call Indio Police at 760-391-4057. You can also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP or by visiting their website at www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

