Local police officials oppose a bill that would limit the duties of K-9s

Local law enforcement is claiming public safety issues would arise if the legislation passed a bill banning police from using K-9s to apprehend suspects or conduct crowd control.

AB-742 was introduced by Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson who represents District 60 last week. During his announcement, Jackson said, “By prohibiting the use of police K-9s for arrest, apprehension, and crowd control we have to understand that the use of police K-9s has been a mainstay in this country's dehumanization and its cruel and violent history.”

Jackson said the use of canines is a huge part of America's history of violence against people of color and this bill will stop the cruel and inhumane practice.

Just over a year ago, the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) made a change to the use of its canines that falls in line with part of the proposed bill. PSPD said it no longer used its canines for crowd control.

“They tend to get confused with all the loud noise and so many people," explained PSPD Lieutenant Frank Browning. "So the use of them was kind of more problematic than it was as a less lethal force.”

But still, the department is opposing other parts of the bill that would deter using the canines for burglaries and searching for suspects in hiding.

Riverside County Sheriffs have fully opposed the bill.

Sheriff Chad Bianco sent in the following statement on his opposition.

K9s have proven to be a vital part of law enforcement for decades. As a nonlethal use of force, K9’s not only protected deputies from injury at the hands of violent criminals, they actually protect the violent offender from escalating a situation to the point where deadly force would be required. K9s have proven themselves over and over again as a deterrent to criminal activity during protests, civil unrest, riots, and other situations where they have been deployed. Our K9s have successfully located suspects armed and lying in wait to harm deputies. The use of our K9s is controlled by policies and rules to protect the public while providing an invaluable resource to deputies and officers. K9s have repeatedly protected our law-abiding residents and our deputies. This is nothing but another show of proof that Sacramento holds criminals in high regard, and cares nothing about the safety of our law enforcement officers and law-abiding residents.

California would be the first state to pass this type of legislation if it is passed.