Power outages in Coachella Valley affecting hundreds of customers

Southern California Edison (SCE) and the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) reported several power outages overnight that are affecting hundreds of its customers.

IID has an outage in La Quinta that is affecting 172 customers. There is no time frame for when power will be restored.

There is also an outage in Ocotillo Wells. That outage is affecting 2,322 customers. There is no estimated restoration time.

Two outages reported by SCE in Palm Desert overnight have been restored as of 8:00 a.m.