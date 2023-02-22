Two CVUSD schools to remain closed Thursday after winds knock down 76 power poles

Classes were canceled at two Coachella Valley Unified Schools on Wednesday and Thursday after high winds knocked down power poles around the area.

Salton City resident Carla Sanchez told News Channel 3 her sister was one of the students impacted.

“Unortunately, she had to come back home. But I know a lot of people that you know, they had to come back from work because their kids were having to come back home from elementary and high school as well," Sanchez explained.

Strong winds brought down 76 power poles off Highway 86, according to the Imperial Irrigation District. Power is back up and running for about 800 Salton City residents, but 1,202 residents are still in the dark. At one point Wednesday, around 2,500 Salton City residents were without power.

UPDATE: 797 customers have been restored in Salton City- North of Fillmore Dr and East of HWY 86, 1202 customers are still out. Crews are on site and repairs are underway. Estimated restoration time is unknown. Thank you for your patience. — IID (@IIDatWork) February 23, 2023

“We heard banging, we heard cracking, we heard fences going down. At 11:30pm, it just went dark," said resident Anthony Marmolejo.

Marmelejo told News Channel 3 he was shocked how strong the winds were.

“I couldn't believe it. It's just something you don't see. Something like it won't happen to us, here. You know, but it really hits home once you see that," he explained.

It’s was like nothing he had seen before.

“My kids were here and stuff like that. So we were gonna get a hotel but everything was sold out. Generators, you know, they were rented out and stuff like that. So it was it was an experience," Marmelejo said.

In the same neighborhood, Sanchez also woke up without power.

“We did realize the power had gone out last night and we woke up to still no lights," she said.

The strong, gusty winds swept through her neighborhood.

“It was really crazy. I mean, you can hear, you know, all the noise and stuff falling down outside of the homes," Sanchez explained. "I feel like this has been maybe a little worse than it's been in the past, especially with all the light posts coming down.

Sanchez’s power was restored by the end of the day, but she says that’s not always the case.

“It's really hard. Only very few people have generators out here, if we're lucky. Otherwise, you know, we kind of have to go into town and there's nothing close out here. So we have to drive minimum half an hour to an hour," said Sanchez.

IID has been working since Tuesday night to restore power to communities. The Red Cross created a shelter to help residents there on Wednesday night.

UPDATE: Thank you for your continued patience while crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power in Borrego Springs, Ocotillo Wells, Salton city, Thermal and La Quinta. Current estimated restoration time is unknown. Thank you for your patience. — IID (@IIDatWork) February 22, 2023

Jamie Asbury, IID Energy Manager, said it is “all hands on deck” in response to the incident and has asked other utilities for mutual aid assistance, expecting four additional crews to arrive on scene by noon Thursday.

IID officials said the company is working with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Imperial County to set up temporary assistance until electric service can be restored.

Wednesday evening, CVUSD officials announced classes at Sea View Elementary and West Shores High School would remain canceled through Thursday.

"Imperial Irrigation District has notified us that power will not be restored by tomorrow," wrote Lissette Santiago, CVUSD spokesperson.

Note from CVUSD to parents

Both schools are in Salton City, a couple of dozen miles east of the Coachella Valley.

The district announced classes were canceled Wednesday morning, even as students were being dropped off. District officials said staff was on site to supervise students until parents or guardians were able to pick them up.

Officials said the decision was made once the damage was assessed and the time of repair was confirmed with IID.

Winds caused damage throughout the Coachella Valley as well, bringing down trees and poles.

La Quinta Coachella La Quinta Empire Polo Club in Indio La Quinta

A High Wind Warning remains in effect in the Coachella Valley until 6:00 p.m.