AG Rob Bonta opens investigation into Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept; Bianco calls it a ‘political stunt’

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that a civil rights investigation is being opened into Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO).

The investigation will determine if the agency engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional policing.

“All Californians deserve fairness and respect from the institutions that serve them,” Bonta said. “When some communities don’t see or feel they are being treated equitably by law enforcement, it contributes to distrust and hurts public safety. Unfortunately, it is clear that — amid concerning levels of in-custody deaths and allegations of misconduct — too many families and communities in Riverside County are hurting and looking for answers. As part of my office’s ongoing efforts to support constitutional policing, the California Department of Justice is opening a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Whether you have a loved one in jail or are worried about crime in your neighborhood, we all benefit when there is action to ensure the integrity of policing in our state.”

Bonta said the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. is aware of the investigation.

A few hours later, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco posted a video response to Bonta's announcement, calling it a political stunt.

"This announcement comes as a shock but at the same time, should have been expected from our California DOJ and the attorney general who cares more about politics than he does about transparency or the truth" - sheriff chad bianco

Bianco called the accusations false.

"This investigation is based on nothing but false and misleading statements and straight out lies from activists including their attorneys," Bianco said. "This will prove to be a complete waste of time and resources."

Bianco added that neither Bontha nor anyone from the DOJ reached out the agency with questions or concerns.

"We have absolutely nothing to hide and will be more than cooperative and accommodation with this investigation," Bianco said.

In 2022, there were 18 people who died while incarcerated in Riverside County jails, the highest number in the county in the last 15 years, according to a letter from inmate advocacy groups to the Board of State and Community Corrections earlier this month.

In Sept 2021, the ACLU wrote a letter to the AG calling for an investigation on the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. The group said it has data that backs up its claims of Excessive force, racist policing policies, and rampant patrol and jail deaths in the department.

The Attorney General's office noted that Bonta is authorized to conduct civil investigations into whether a law enforcement agency has engaged in a pattern or practice of violating state or federal law. This is as opposed to a criminal investigation into an individual incident or incidents, a pattern or practice investigation typically works to identify and, as appropriate, compel the correction of systemic violations of the constitutional rights of the community at large by a law enforcement agency.

"With regard to RCSO [RSO], the Attorney General has made no determinations at this time about specific complaints, allegations, or the agency’s overall policies and practices," reads the announcement by the AG's office.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can contact the California Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section at Police-Practices@doj.ca.gov. Members of the public may also send information to the California Department of Justice in other languages.

During the course of the investigation, attorneys and special agents at the California Department of Justice will work diligently to consider all relevant information, including from community members and organizations, local officials, oversight entities, RSO, and individual deputies.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.