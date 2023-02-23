Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Indio
A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Indio.
The crash happened at around 6:47 p.m. near the intersection of John Nobles Avenue and Daisy Street.
Ben Guitron, spokesperson for the Indio Police Department, said the preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck as the vehicle was turning.
Guitron said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash for the driver.
There was no word on the injuries that the pedestrian sustained.
Police are expected to remain at the scene through 11 p.m.
⚠️Traffic Alert ⚠️— Indio Police Dept (@Indiopd) February 24, 2023
The Indio Police Department is on scene of a traffic collision in the area of John Nobles Ave and Monroe Street. Please avoid the area as the roadway will be closed on John Nobles Ave east of Monroe Street in both directions due to an on going investigation. pic.twitter.com/mvTAQJKX1F