February 23, 2023 8:33 PM
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Indio

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Indio.

The crash happened at around 6:47 p.m. near the intersection of John Nobles Avenue and Daisy Street.

Ben Guitron, spokesperson for the Indio Police Department, said the preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck as the vehicle was turning.

Guitron said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash for the driver.

There was no word on the injuries that the pedestrian sustained.

Police are expected to remain at the scene through 11 p.m.

