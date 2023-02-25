Fire in Lake Arrowhead destroys three-story home

A fire destroyed a three-story home in Lake Arrowhead Friday night.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, crews responded just after 11:00 p.m. in challenging road conditions.

Deep snow, steep terrain, and slippery conditions complicated fire suppression efforts on the ground.

Crews had to locate and dig out the fire hydrant from the snow. A downed power line was also found, causing a life hazard for firefighters. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.

The fire remains under investigation by fire investigators.