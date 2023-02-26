Hawkins scores 21, Stephen F. Austin beats Cal Baptist 80-58

By The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins scored 21 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Cal Baptist 80-58 on Sunday night.

Hawkins added five assists for the Lumberjacks (19-10, 11-5 Western Athletic Conference). Sadaidriene Hall scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. AJ Cajuste was 4-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Scotty Washington led the way for the Lancers (15-14, 6-9) with 13 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 12 points for Cal Baptist. Taran Armstrong also had seven points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. SFA hosts Sam Houston while Cal Baptist hosts UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.