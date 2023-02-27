Acrisure Arena donates to Mojave Desert Land Trust in the name of the Eagles

Acrisure Arena has paid a special tribute to the legendary rock band, the Eagles.

The arena made a $10,000 donation to the Mojave Desert Land Trust in the name of the Eagles.

The organization protects the Mojave and Colorado Desert ecosystems and their natural, cultural, and scenic resource values.

Officials said the donation is a nod to the band's first shows at Acrisure Arena over the weekend.

The Mojave Land Trust has conserved land at Joshua Tree National Park. The park is the site of the album cover for the Eagles' iconic first album, 1972's self-titled "Eagles."

Eagles' 1972 self-titled album cover

Eagles in Joshua Tree, 1972. Photo by Henry Diltz pic.twitter.com/8m1A12USNY — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) February 20, 2023

The Eagles played two sold-out shows at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms on Friday and Saturday. The event was part of the arena's "Grand Opening" event.

For more information about Acrisure Arena, including upcoming events, visit www.AcrisureArena.com.