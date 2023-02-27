Suicide reported in community of Oasis
Update Monday 2/27 1:20 p.m.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that this shooting was a suicide.
Original Report Monday 2/27 8:15 a.m.
A police investigation was underway in Oasis after a person was found dead Sunday evening.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to Avenue 76 and State Highway 86 at 4:57 p.m. for a suspicious circumstance.
That's where deputies discovered a person had been shot and killed.
The Sheriff's Department offered very few details on the crime.
