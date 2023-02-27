UCLA hires D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will have its third defensive coordinator in three years after the hiring of D’Anton Lynn on Monday.

This will be Lynn’s first stint as a coordinator after eight years as an NFL assistant. He was with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, including the past two as safeties coach.

Lynn replaces Bill McGovern, who will remain on staff as director of football administration.

McGovern was hired last year but missed most of the second half of the season due to health issues. Jerry Azzinaro was defensive coordinator during coach Chip Kelly’s first four seasons in Westwood.

“We are excited to add D’Anton to our staff as defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a statement. “His energy and enthusiasm, along with his experience, will make an immediate impact.”

Lynn also had tenures with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. He was the head coach for the East for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Lynn is the son of San Francisco 49ers assistant and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.

Lynn will seek to turn around a UCLA defense that was 87th nationally in total defense and 117th out of 131 teams against the pass. The Bruins were 9-4 last season and ranked 21st in the final AP Top 25.

UCLA has one more season in the Pac-12 before joining the Big Ten in 2024.

UCLA also announced that running backs coach DeShaun Foster will also serve as associate head coach, Ikaika Malloe will coach the defensive line and outside linebackers and Brian Norwood will be assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and safeties coach.

