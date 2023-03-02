Cathedral City LGBT Days celebrates inclusion and love

Cathedral City is kicking off its three-day annual LGBT Days on Friday. The city said this is the first Pride of the year for California.

On opening night at 6 pm, there will be an official City Hall lighting ceremony. Following the ceremony, there will be a screening of a movie called, Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater.

This year there will be a special drone show centered around the PRIDE theme starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The highlight of Saturday's events includes a tribute to Leslie Jordan who the city said has attended previous CC PRIDE events.

On Sunday, attendees will gather to watch one of the most popular events, the bed race. Community groups will compete for the bed decorated bed and the fastest run to the finish line.

More details on LGBT Days are on the Cathedral City website.