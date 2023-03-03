KESQ assistant news director discusses conditions while trapped in Crestline due to snowstorm

We're hearing from one of the many families trapped up in the mountains. News Channel 3 assistant news director Tim Kiley has been trapped in his home in Crestline for nearly a week.

Snow continues to cover homes in Crestline (3/3/23)

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke to him today while he waited in line for a helicopter funded by a nonprofit to deliver much-needed food after the roof on the grocery store in his community collapsed.

Kiley said officials with San Bernardino County did not allow the helicopter to deliver those goods forcing the helicopter to leave.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said private aircraft are not allowed to land in declared disaster areas and the supplies were going to be escorted up the mountain for distribution.

We are aware of social media posts stating the Sheriff's Department has denied aid from a private helicopter company. Please see the below statement clarifying this misinformation. pic.twitter.com/rcVXcpz19k — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 4, 2023

"Desperation. I think for a lot of people at this point, you know, they're running out of food. There's people with medicine, there's babies that don't have formula. People don't have their medicine," Kiley said.

People in line for food and supplies in the Crestline area (3/3/23)

Kiley also says there's been very little communication from San Bernardino County officials and their turning to neighbors for help.

"I mean, basically neighbors helping neighbors. People are really jumping in and helping out. And that's what you need. You can't rely on the county, you can't rely on the government to jump in and help you. So we have to help each other" - tim kiley

News Channel 3 assistant news director and Crestline resident

Kiley says he's grateful to have power, water, and internet access.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. said in a tweet Friday afternoon that food distributions will continue Friday evening at Goodwin's Market. There will be additional food delivered and distributed over the weekend.

More information on food distributions: pic.twitter.com/WgUWo8kBWx — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 4, 2023

