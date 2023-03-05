Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 12:50 PM

Warriors’ Curry returns to lineup vs. Lakers

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup Sunday as they faced the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally televised game.

The All-Star guard missed 11 games after a left leg injury on Feb. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. Golden State was 7-4 during Curry’s absence, including wins in its past five games.

Coach Steve Kerr said there would be a minutes restriction on Curry, but did not say how long he would play.

Curry has played 38 games this season and is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Andre Iguodala also was expected to play for the Warriors on Sunday. He has played in only three games this season because of a hip issue. His last action was on Jan. 13.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content