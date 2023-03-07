CVUSD security asks for increased funding for canine detection services amid increase in incidents at schools

Security at the Coachella Valley Unified School District plans to ask for additional funds to increase the number of visits by canine detection services.

The services are provided by Interquest Detection Canines of San Diego. In August 2022, the board originally approved 24 visits for canine inspections at CVUSD schools. According to district documents, there have been 15 visits since August.

During Thursday's board of education meeting, Gustavo Paiz, CVUSD's director of safety & security, will ask for an additional $9,000 for the program. If approved, the additional funding will bring the grand total spent to $23,800.

"Ensuring the safety and security of students, teachers and all staff is priority number one. By offering this contraband inspection service, the District will help to minimize the presence of illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, and medication abuse on our school campuses," reads the agenda item for Thursday's meeting.

According to the board agenda, the district will request 15 additional visits to "increase presence at secondary sites, which includes checking students who board buses before senior events i.e., and grad night. "

INCREASED INCIDENTS AT CVUSD SCHOOLS

This request follows an increase in incidents at CVUSD schools over the past couple of months. Some of those incidents have led to lockouts, including one where students had a gun at Toro Canyon Middle School.

One of the major recent incidents involved a student bringing a loaded gun to Coachellla Valley High School back on January 20. Parents and teachers did not learn of the incident until nearly a week later.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is going in-depth on the issue in a special report airing Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday morning, CVHS was under yet another lockdown after an unfounded report that a student had a knife on campus. There ended up being no threat to students and staff, but that didn't stop parents/guardians from crowding the gates of the school looking for answers.

CVUSD spokesperson Lissette Santiago sent News Channel 3 a list of security and safety enhancements implemented by the district at that school. Among the enhancements was that the district increased its random canine unit school checks from one to two times per week.

Check Out the Full List of Safety and Security Enhancements at CVHS(Courtesy of CVUSD)

"Since the January 20 gun incident, we have taken concrete steps to enhance campus safety and create a more positive learning environment for students. Many of these initiatives were the result of meetings held at the high school. They have also served to make improvement across the entire school district. The following represents some of the actions that we are formalizing, and will share with students, parents, and communities: