Lockdown lifted at Coachella Valley High School, reports of student with a knife unfounded, district says

A lockdown that led to several tense hours at Coachella Valley High School has been lifted following unfounded reports of a student with a knife, officials confirmed.

Parents and guardians were outside the gates of the school Tuesday morning, waiting for information on the lockdown. Eventually, they were directed to the main gym to pick up students.

The lockout started when a student claimed that another student had up to him with a knife, Lissette Santiago, CVUSD spokesperson, told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia.

Originally, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said a knife was located, however, this was recanted a few hours later.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said two students were detained during the investigation.

Santiago told News Channel 3 at around 4:00 p.m. that deputies and staff interviewed several witnesses and held searches. No weapon was located.

"The student identified him and the supposed suspect was interviewed, searched as well as other witnesses who were around. A knife was never found and RSO and CVUSD director of safety closed the investigation because the claim was unfounded," Santiago wrote.

At the same time, the lockdown was in place, a student called the Sheriff's Department claiming there was an active shooter on campus, spokesperson Lissette Santiago tells News Channel 3. That was not the case, Santiago said, but the Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to the reported threat.

