Desert Springs Middle School placed on brief ‘lock out’ due to nearby police activity

Desert Springs Middle School was placed on a brief lock out Tuesday afternoon due to police activity nearby.

Parents/guardians were notified by the Palm Springs Unified School District at around 3:40 p.m., a text to parents showed.

The lock out was lifted by 3:53 p.m.

School officials said there was no threat to any students or staff, it was just done as a precaution.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department said the incident was regarding a call of a possible person with a weapon in the desert. Police were able to make contact with the person and did not locate a weapon.

