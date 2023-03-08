Man with Alzheimer’s & dementia reported missing in Palm Springs

A man with Alzheimer's and dementia has been reported missing in Palm Springs Wednesday morning.

Nestor Loyola, 81, was last seen in the area of Highland and Camino Parocela at around 10:00 a.m., police said.

He is a Filipino man described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a short beard.

Loyola was last seen wearing a black and white jacket with a design, grey sweatpants, and black house slippers.

Police said he suffers from multiple offer health issues as well that require he take medication for routinely.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 327-1441.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.